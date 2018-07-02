Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was reportedly dismayed by a privately owned newspaper report that she lost her left breast in the bombing at an election rally that killed two people last week.

According to Daily News, Muchinguri-Kashiri, who has been flown to South Africa with the country’s other deputy president Kembo Mohadi, lost her breast in the deadly explosion.

The Zanu-PF chairperson, who also doubles as an Environment, Climate and Water minister, was expected to undergo complex orthopaedic and burn reconstruction surgery at an unnamed South African hospital, says the report.

Muchinguri-Kashiri was also expected to undergo psychological care and counselling during her stay at the hospital.

But according to an award winning Zimbabwean journalist on Facebook Muchinguri-Kashiri has denied the reports.

Hopewell Chin’ono wrote that the minister was quite upset over the reports.

Blast being investigated

Chin’ono also suggested that the newspaper should retract the story, but its chief editor Gift Phiri stood by it, saying the story came from credible sources.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has claimed to have been the target of the explosion, told the media in Tanzania this week that a hand grenade was to blame for the blast, reported AFP.

Investigations are underway into the blast, but security agencies have declined to comment on whether any arrests have been made.

Mnangagwa, who took power from Mugabe last November after a brief military takeover, has accused aggrieved supporters of Mugabe’s wife, Grace, of being behind the attack.

About 50 people were injured in the blast which occurred as Mnangagwa left the podium after addressing supporters of the ruling Zanu-PF party in Bulawayo, the country’s second largest city.