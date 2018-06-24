Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has visited victims of the Bulawayo explosion that rocked Zanu-PF’s rally where he narrowly escaped death.

Pictures emerged on social media of Mnangagwa standing next to a hospital bed where one of his vice presidents’ wife, Mary Chiwenga, is receiving treatment.

Later, the president confirmed the visit in a tweet.

“This afternoon, as we were leaving a wonderful rally in Bulawayo, there was an explosion on the stage. Several people were affected by the blast, and I have already been to visit them in the hospital,” he tweeted,

Mr Chiwenga’s wife, Mary, Zanu-PF party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and another party official, Ms Mabel Chinomona, were among senior officials injured in the attack.

SHUN VIOLENCE

Mr Manangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to shun violence.

According to Zimbabwe state media, an explosion rocked the White City Stadium in Bulawayo where Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of his supporters.

The Zimbabwean Herald reported that Mnangagwa managed to escape unhurt.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba was quoted as saying that investigations were under way following the incident.

In a video clip Mnangagwa confirmed he was safe, but he was only inches away from the blast.

“I am used to these attempts,” Mnangagwa said in his first comments on the explosion in the country’s second city of Bulawayo.

He said an object “exploded a few inches away from me — but it is not my time”.