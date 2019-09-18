<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zimbabwe’s government has deployed military doctors to state hospitals after medical workers went on strike across the country, local media report.

On Tuesday, doctors boycotted work in protest at the alleged abduction of their union leader, Peter Magombeyi, BBC Africa reported.

Dr Magombeyi had organised a series of strikes over poor pay and working conditions in recent weeks.

On Saturday, he sent a WhatsApp message saying he had been kidnapped by three men. He has not been seen since.

The doctors say they will not return to work until Dr Magombeyi is found.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo said military doctors would provide services as a “temporary measure”, according to the news website Zimeye.

The doctors believe Dr Magombeyi was abducted by the security forces because of his role in organising recent strike action.

But a government minister, Kazembe Kazembe, said there were no indication that Dr Magombeyi had been kidnapped.