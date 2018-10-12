



A Zimbabwean opposition lawmaker has reportedly called for the impeachment of President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid a worsening economic crisis facing the southern African country.

According to Daily News, in a question without notice session, a Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) lawmaker, Godfrey Sithole, urged Zanu-PF legislators to join hands with his party in impeaching Mnangagwa in order to “save the country from the brink of total collapse”.

“I think this is a matter of national interest which has nothing to do with political affiliation so I call upon this house, all legislators from across the political divide to unite as we did in November 2017 when we marched for the abdication of [former president Robert] Mugabe and consider impeaching the current president,” Sithole was quoted as saying.

Parliamentary speaker, Jacob Mudenda, however, interjected the opposition lawmaker, saying he should follow proper procedure in raising the issue, the report said.

Many had hoped that Zimbabwe would emerge from turmoil and return to prosperity following the ouster of the repressive Mugabe almost a year ago, an AP report said.

Instead, the country appeared to be imploding in the days since the new Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced a “stabilisation programme”.

Police ban

Over the week, long lines for fuel reappeared, sometimes stretching for several kilometres.

Anxious residents rushed to stores, where prices skyrocketed for dwindling stock and shop workers began removing price stickers.

On Thursday the Zimbabwe police arrested trade union leaders and scores of activists ahead of planned marches over the country’s crisis, AFP reported.

Peter Mutasa, president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) – the country’s largest trade union – was among those detained, along with activists in several other towns.

Mutasa had called for protests in Harare on Thursday despite a police ban on public gatherings due to a recent cholera outbreak.

The ZCTU had planned national protests against sharp price hikes, a new tax on electronic transactions and daily shortages ranging from fuel to bread.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from Mugabe, vowed this week to ensure essential daily goods were available.