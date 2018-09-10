Zimbabwe President elect Emmerson Mnangagwa smiles in the garden of The State House in Harare on August 3, 2018, at the end of a press conference. Mnangagwa defended the landmark election in which he was declared victorious, despite claims from the opposition of vote-rigging. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI
Zimbabwe’s new Finance Minister said on Monday he would accelerate the country’s plan to pay arrears to the World Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB).

Mthuli Ncube told journalists in Harare shortly after being sworn into office that the target was to put the country on path to economic recovery.

Mr Ncube said that clearing $1.8 billion in arrears to the two banks was important to Zimbabwe’s economic recovery.

He also said he would look to remove Zimbabwe’s quasi currency bond note as part of currency reforms and would work on a three-year programme to bring down government expenditure.

