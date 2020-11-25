An Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) instructor and a female student pilot died when a training plane they were flying developed a technical fault and crashed on the outskirts of Gweru in the Midlands Province on Tuesday, state media reported Wednesday.

The two were on routine training from the nearby Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base when the accident occurred, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) said.

They were identified as Mkhululi Dube, the instructor and his student, only identified as Sweswe.





AFZ has not yet released an official statement pertaining to the incident which happened around 2.30 p.m. Witnesses said the plane which was heading southwards was trying to make a U-turn when it crashed.

“This is usually the training ground for pilots and we usually gather to view their flying prowess. We were surprised when the plane started jerking. In the twinkle of an eye the plane had crashed and there was a cloud of dust. We rushed to the scene but we could not help,” said a witness.