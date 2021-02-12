



Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Friday that a strategy developed to end child marriages in the country had begun bearing fruits.

The Zambian leader said, the national strategy, being implemented on a multi-sectoral approach has started bearing positive results especially in rural areas.

“This initiative is now bearing fruit, especially in rural areas. Working with our esteemed chiefs as change agents on addressing this vice, positive change is coming,” he said when he addressed the National Assembly on the progress made on the application of the national values and principles.





According to him, guidelines have been developed to protect young people from child marriages and gender-based violence in some chiefdoms which has resulted in a reduction in child marriages.

A number of girls who had stopped school after falling pregnant have been taken back to school under a government school re-entry policy, he added.

“Child marriages and teenage pregnancies are not only a violation of children’s rights but also a danger to their health.

“These vices impede girls from realising their full potential.

“These vices are harmful not only to girls themselves but also to their communities,” he said.