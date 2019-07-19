<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zambian President, Edgar Lungu, on Friday fired his sports minister barely a few days after he fired Minister of Finance.

In a cabinet reshuffle announced by his office, the Zambian leader fired Moses Mawere, who was Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development and replaced him with Emmanuel Mulenga, a ruling party lawmaker.

However,the reshuffle had also seen multiple ministers transferred earlier to different positions.

The Presidential Spokespersons, Isaac Chipampe, said the reshuffles were necessitated by the Zambian leader’s desire to rejuvenate the performance of his ministers because overstaying in one ministry may affect their performance.

He further said the Zambian leader has observed with concern that some ministers have not been visiting their constituencies regularly to ensure government projects and programmes are implemented and monitored.

NAN reports that on Monday, Lungu fired the country’s Finance Minister and replaced her with the central bank’s deputy governor responsible for operations.

The Zambian leader said via Twitter on Monday, “I have appointed Bank of Zambia deputy governor, Dr Bwalya Ngandu, as Finance Minister.”

He also nominated Ngandu to Parliament, saying he was “confident that Zambia’s next phase of economic development” will be managed well under him.

The new Zambian Finance Minister is expected to hit the ground running to address systematic and economic challenges hobbling Zambia.