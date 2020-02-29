<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Zambian Vice President Inonge Wina on Friday said the government has heightened surveillance measures to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“I want to reaffirm that the government is in control of the health of its people and the government has taken measures to address the issue of the coronavirus,” Wina said when answering questions from lawmakers in parliament who wanted to know whether the country was prepared for COVID-19.





The vice president said that measures such as screening checks have been intensified at all border entries, and health workers have been given training on the disease and are ready to handle any case.

She said the Zambian government has been collaborating with the Chinese embassy in Zambia to ensure the safety of some 200 Zambian students in Wuhan — the worst-hit city by the coronavirus outbreak in China — who are also being provided with daily necessities.

Wina said the safety of the students is the country’s top priority, and that he appreciated the Chinese embassy’s assistance.