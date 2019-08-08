<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Health authorities have continued with screening of travelers for Ebola symptoms at a busy border entry with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a civic leader said on Thursday.

Christabel Mulala, Mayor of Chililabombwe town on the Copperbelt Province, said the screening had been intensified since 2018 when a screening desk was established at the Kasumbalesa border.

”Tight scrutiny of Ebola symptoms on people travelling in and out of DRC will continue till further notice.

”And apart from conducting screening exercise the health personnel are also sensitizing travelers on the symptoms of Ebola virus,’’she said.

Mulala said the health personnel on the DRC side were also screening travelers and various transporters of goods into and outside that country.

”On August. 2, the Zambian council staff and health personnel were in Kasumbalesa on the DRC side and our counterparts have also set up a desk to screen travelers,” she said.

World Health Organization and partners continue to respond to Ebola virus disease outbreak in the DRC and communities in affected areas are generally supportive of the Ebola response; operations in some areas have been temporally disrupted due to insecurity.