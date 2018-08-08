Human Rights Watch says Zimbabwe senior opposition official Tendai Biti has been denied asylum in Zambia and is being deported to Zimbabwe shortly.

Southern Africa director Dewa Mavhinga says Biti told him that “It looks like they have made a decision to hand us back to the Junta. We are truly in God’s hands.”

Biti was detained on Wednesday morning while trying to enter Zambia. He is part of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party that has denounced as fraud last week’s election win of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The MDC has said it will challenge the election results in court this week, while concerns grow about a crackdown on its officials and supporters.