Police in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, on Friday charged five foreigners for trading in counterfeit sugar products.

Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Mwaata-Katongo, said the five, who include four Burundians and one Democratic Republic of Congo national, have also been charged with forgery of trademarks and sale of goods bearing false trade description.

The five were arrested when the police raided a house north of the Zambian capital where the suspects were found packing smuggled sugar from neighbouring countries into bags bearing the trademark of Zambia Sugar Plc, the country’s biggest sugar producer.

The police spokesperson said two of the suspects have been released on police bond while three others were still detained and will appear in court soon.

The country has witnessed an increase in counterfeit sugar that has flooded the market, with the biggest producer warning consumers to be wary of the fake commodity.

Sally Namutowe, the company’s spokesperson said counterfeit sugar has flooded four of the country’s 10 provinces.