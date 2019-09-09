<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Ghanaian footballer resident in South Africa, simply identified as Arthur, has been reportedly shot by South African Police.

According to various online publications which reported the incident, Arthur has been playing in South Africa for about two years.

The footballer was allegedly shot in both legs at close range at the Kempton Park, a main place in the city of Ekurhuleni in the Gauteng province, South Africa.

The media said he hadn’t committed any crime.

Ghana Web reports that when Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, H. E. George Ayisi Boateng, received a briefing about the incident, he took Arthur to the Life Groenkloof Hospital — a private hospital in Pretoria.

Ghana Web also published a photograph alleged to be that of the footballer recuperating in Life Groenkloof Hospital.

“Boateng has engaged the appropriate authorities to ensure the unscrupulous culprits are brought to book,” Ghana Web said.

Another online publisher, Ghana Soccer, noted that Arthur was responding to treatment and might soon be discharged.