Tension heightened on Sunday in the Johannesburg Central Business District in South Africa following fresh protests by a group which has been demanding that foreigners leave the country.

A crowd of about 1200 hostel residents had gathered at the Murray Park to be addressed by Inkatha Freedom Party leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Jeppestown.

But few moments into the address by Prince Buthelezi, the group consisting mostly Zulus, disrupted the address and left before proceedings were concluded.

A statement from the police had also asked commuters and churchgoers to keep away from the area around the Central Business District.

Incidents of attacks on businesses have since been reported in parts of the CBD where police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to restrain the growing crowd who attempted to move through the CBD via corner Bree and Twist Streets.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports of a few fatalities.