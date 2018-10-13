[FILE] An attendant charged to handle the access to the Ebola security zone disinfects hands of a Doctors Without Borders (Medecins sans frontiere - MSF) team member outside the Wangata Reference Hospital in Mbandaka, northwest of DR Congo on May 20, 2018.Three new Ebola cases have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's sprawling northwest taking the number of suspected infections to 43, the health minister said in a statement seen on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JUNIOR KANNAH
Agence France-Presse

The Democratic Republic of Congo is reporting five new confirmed Ebola deaths in its latest outbreak, while a worker with the United Nations peacekeeping mission is among several new cases under treatment.

DRC’s health ministry says the number of confirmed Ebola cases is now 170, including 95 deaths, as health workers express concern at the rising rate of new infections since the beginning of this month.

Friday’s statement says the plumber with the UN mission was infected while spending time at a traditional healing centre where an Ebola victim was being cared for before being transferred to a specialised treatment centre.

The plumber is being treated in Beni, where most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred. The community is the center of regional Ebola containment efforts.

The plumber’s colleagues are receiving Ebola vaccinations.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR