A Ghanian woman narrates how a police officer raped her after seeking accommodation within the police barracks in Ghana.

The woman, who according to GhanaWeb gave her name as Gladys said she had travelled from the northern part of Ghana to Nkwanta in the Oti region after she heard her husband of 20 years had been arrested and detained in the police station.

“In my mind, I knew I would be safer in a police station so I asked the police officer for a place to lay my head so I can follow the case the next morning, and indeed he provided me with one,” she said on Nhyira FM’s Obra show.

Gladys narrated that the officer had sneaked into her room after agreeing to allow her to pass the night at the police barracks.

She said he forcefully raped her and told her that nobody would believe her if she screamed because he was surrounded by his subordinates in the barracks.

“He came to my room when I was still awake, lifted me from the plastic chair I was sitting on and tore my dress. He raped me countless times; all night long until I became weak. I cried my eyes out after the ordeal,” Gladys narrated in tears.

The officer, however, denied the allegation of rape but that the intercourse was consensual.

The officer claimed Gladys agreed to sleep with him in exchange to get her boyfriend released from the station.