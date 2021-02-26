



The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has reduced the food ration to refugees in Uganda to 40 percent due to funding shortages.

The long-term outlook showed that funding was “extremely” challenging, the WFP said in a statement issued in the Ugandan capital.

“Based on its funding forecasts, WFP cannot rule out deeper refugee ration cuts in the coming months,” the statement said.

The food aid agency said despite increased support from some donors, the funding situation was still precarious.

New donors are needed to secure a steady food supply in 2021 in line with the international community’s commitments to meet refugees’ immediate humanitarian needs under Uganda’s Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework, the WFP added.





“We cannot stop our support until all refugees can return home,” said El-Khidir Daloum, the WFP country director in Uganda.

According to the food aid agency, Uganda hosts 1.45 million refugees, one of the largest refugee populations hosted by a single country.

Nearly 90 percent of the refugees, or 1.26 million, live in 13 rural settlements, having arrived in Uganda with little or no assets, which leaves them heavily dependent on continued WFP assistance, the statement said.

The WFP provides the refugees with monthly relief assistance in the form of in-kind food or cash to meet their basic food needs.

The level of assistance depends on funding availability.