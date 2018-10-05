



UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for peaceful, credible and inclusive elections in Cameroon, ahead of the country’s presidential election on Sunday.

The UN chief, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Stephane Dujarric, called on all stakeholders to “exercise restraint before, during and after the election”.

Guterres also urged all Cameroonians to exercise their democratic rights, urging all candidates “to address any complaints related to the electoral process through established legal and constitutional channels”.

Nine candidates are contesting the elections to the country’s highest body on Sunday.

The Secretary-General condemned all threats of violence or acts of intimidation by any group and reiterated that all grievances should be addressed through inclusive dialogue.

“The United Nations stands ready to provide support in this regard,” the UN chief added.

Insecurity is a concern in Cameroon in the country’s north, as a result of activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), there are some 160,000 persons displaced across the country, with a majority of them in the south-west.