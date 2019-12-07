<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday called for more unity between the Europe and African continents.

Von der Leyen made the call during a visit to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia and the seat of the African Union (AU).

“Only unity will make our continents strong in a changing world.

“The African Union is a partner I count on,” she said during her first visit outside Europe as the head of the EU executive.

She added that she was not going to present “some grand plan for Africa,” but was in Ethiopia “to listen” to the trends and developments shaping the continent, as well as its political and economic priorities.

Acording to dpa, Von der Leyen began her trip with a meeting with AU commission chair Moussa Faki and other commissioners.

She was also scheduled to meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize, and President Sahle-Work Zewde.