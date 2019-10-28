<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 36-year-old woman identified as Ann Grace Aguti has found herself a trending topic on social media when she did the unusual by getting married to three men and allocating them three out of the seven tiny huts in her compound.

The actions of the woman who is from Amugagara, Kumel in Mukura sub-county, Ngora district is reported to have incurred the wrath of her father, Pastor Peter Ogwang who is popularly known as Ikwenyar of Christ Foundation Ministries. He was upset by her action that he is said to have mobilised clan members to intervene, saying the practice is unacceptable in the Teso community.

Aguti who is a mother of three defended her actions as she said she was married like other women. Her desire in her marriage was to have a “tender, loving husband, who can provide all my needs as a housewife.” When her husband wasn’t meeting that need, she said she decided to do things her way. She told New Vision: “My husband was useless and I remained the breadwinner. When I left him, I started looking for that special someone, but I have not yet found him because even now, I have to feed the men that I have. So, my search continues.”

Her search led her to a number of men who became her husbands, living in her house and taking turns to sleep with her. Then, she met another man who she brought home after which she chased all her other husbands “due to lack of discipline”. She later brought two other men home, making them three husbands.

The three men; Richard Alich, a widower and retired police officer who is a father to 10 grown-up children, John Peter Oluka, a fairly well-off peasant, who has a home in the same village. and Michael Enyaku, a senior bachelor, who also has land and a home in another village. The men told Sunday Vision that they have no problem with the arrangement. According to them, they regard Aguti as the head of the family, dine together during meals and obey her instructions, including observing the conjugal rights roster.

Speaking on how he met Aguti, Alich said it was when Aguti was returning home from Brac Uganda, Ngora branch, where she had gone to process a loan. He said:

“Her bicycle had developed a mechanical problem, so I offered to repair it. In the process, one thing led to another and I found myself here. I stay in that hut.”

Oluka who is from the same village as Aguti said he knew she had other men. He said “I met her at a swamp where I was grazing my cows and joked about her taking me on as a husband too — and that was it. She allocated me a hut. We have lived harmoniously for close to a year now. I have no problem with my co-husbands. The consensus among us is that mummy (Aguti) determines the duty (sex) roster and her decision is final.”

Enyaku who believes he is the favourite of the husbands said: “When I came to her home, I found other men already husbanding her, but she chased them away because she reserves the right to admit anyone of her choice. I also strongly believe her pregnancy is mine.”

Aguti who does not want to be seen as the village whore has this to say: “I was married before in a manner my clansmates want. But my desire is to have a tender loving husband, who can provide all my needs as a housewife. My husband was useless and I remained the breadwinner. When I left him, I started looking for that special someone, but I have not yet found him because even now, I have to feed the men that I have. So, my search continues!”

Marrying three husbands has not been a bed of roses for Aguti as she has survived death from a jealous lover who attempted to cut her neck with a sickle. Her father, Ogwang believes she is risking her life ‘husbanding’ three men. According to him, they were four but in December last year, Sam Otim was dismissed from her compound after he tried to kill her in a jealous rage.

In a bid to put an end to the unusual behaviour, Ogwang sought the help of his clan and LC1 committee, who met last week to plot a way forward. They agreed to expel the men from her house by arresting them but were met with resistance. Defending her decisions to her father, Aguti said:

“Dad, I am an adult with a home. It is my right to have the three men who, fortunately, understand each other,” Aguti declared before asking: “Who among you, dad inclusive, will take me as a wife now that you are chasing away my husbands?”

That was an abominable suggestion because one is not allowed to marry from the same clan.

Ogwang first tried to charm his incensed daughter into reasoning.

“My daughter, listen. I am worried about you as your father. Do you remember Ejuge and how we struggled to save your life? How we apprehended him as he tried to slaughter you with a sickle? What if we had killed him! How would we have handled the retribution from his relatives?” he asked.

Ogwang also reminded her of the time her fourth and fifth husbands, Otim and John Ebwaare, violently clashed before Otim turned his anger on Aguti. However, Aguti refused to be cowed.

She told the clansmates that when she returned home after her marriage in Asamuk, Amuria failed, her father gave her land on which to build. She said she understood that gesture to mean that the land was hers and that whatever happens in her compound was none of her father’s business.

Ogwang, however, says none of the husbands living with her has officially been introduced to him. Not only that, he also said the way his daughter is acquiring loans from financial institutions, such as Brac Uganda and village SACCOs, while using the land as security, is dangerous, yet the money she gets ends up. catering for her husbands’ welfare.

“In case you default, the banks will take my land, not knowing that it does not belong to you,” Ogwang said. “Any man who wants to live with you should come with his relatives to officially introduce himself to me.”

The LC1 chairperson, Robert Oboi, had the final word. He said he supported the eviction of the men from Aguti’s home.

“As the local authority in the area, none of these men have been introduced to me. In case of any crime in this area, especially theft or even murder, they will be the first suspects,” he said.

The Ikarebwo-Ikaalen clan chairperson, who doubles as the area LC2 chairperson, Christopher Opolot, said he was shocked that Aguti had broken a territory none had ever gone to — marrying several men at a go in the same compound.

“What example are you setting for our daughters?” he asked.

The local council and clan ruled that each of the men returns to their respective villages. They were also told that if they want to return as husbands, they should come officially with identification and introduce themselves to the local authorities at Amugagara.

Upon that statement, Aguti wailed: “My dear husbands, I love you so much. I am not the one chasing you, but your father-in-law and his clan. Please do not forget me wherever you go. You have been my pillars in this large home of ours. Please keep checking on me because I may die of loneliness in the house.”

The three men left, vowing to return after getting the required credentials. And it was not a joke. Last week, Enyaku returned with duly signed letters and by the time of filing this story, he had re-settled with Aguti.

Aguti is currently six months pregnant with her fourth child. She earns a living by selling cooked cow trotters (emolokony). It is not clear who the father of her pregnancy is because Enyaku is not the only one claiming responsibility.