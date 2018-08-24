Incarcerated former Ugandan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kale Kayihura was Friday presented before a military court in the capital Kampala.

He had been in detention for nearly two and a half months.

Gen Kayihura appeared before the General Court Martial in Makindye Military barracks where he was charged with three counts:

Failure to protect war materials contrary to section 122 (1) (2) of the UPDF Act 2005 when on various occasions between 2010 and 2018 he allowed use of arms and ammunitions by unauthorised persons, including members of the Boda Boda 2010 headed by jailed Abdullah Kitata.

Secondly, failure to supervise and ensure accountability for the arms and ammunitions issued to specialised units under the office of the IGP, the Flying Squad, the Specialised Operations Unit, the Witness Protection Unit and the Crime Intelligence Directorate of Uganda Police Force.

And aiding and abetting kidnapping from Uganda contrary to section 19 (1) (c) and 242 of the Penal Code Act: Between 2012 and 2016 by omission and commission, aided and abetted the actions of subordinate police officers and others on various occasions without hindrance to kidnap and illegally repatriated Rwandan exiles, refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda including former Rwandan presidential guard Lt Joel Mutabazi, Jackson Kareremera alias Ndiga and Sgt Innocent Kalisa.

The judge ordered Gen Kayihura be remanded and appear before the court August 28 for consideration of possible bail.

The courtroom was filled to capacity mainly by supporters from his home base of Kisoro donning black t-shirts bearing his portrait.

Early media reports had indicated the former IGP was likely to face “serious cases” that include the assassination of the deputy IGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, insurrection and links with a foreign government.

Kayihura was arrested on June 13 from his country home of Kashagama in Lyantonde District, 200km south of Kampala.

He was fired by President Yoweri Museveni in March this year after nearly 13 years at the helm, having been Uganda’s longest serving IGP.

The case has been adjourned until September 4.