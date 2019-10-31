<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi of Uganda has warned politicians against politicising the distribution of the 18 million hoes pledged to farmers by President Yoweri Museveni in 2016.

The government has embarked on the distribution of 18m hoes across the country as part of the fulfilment of President Yoweri Museveni’s 2016 election manifesto to support agricultural production, reports local newspaper, Chimpreports.

Ssekandi was speaking during the government agricultural farm implements roll-out programme for the country in Bukoto Central constituency, Masaka district.

The Vice President pointed out that the distribution of the items based on party patronage may further divide the people.

He said “Government works for the well-being of all Ugandans irrespective of political affiliation.”

It should be noted that the promise to give hoes to Ugandan farmers received a lot of backlash with citizens wondering what effect it would have in the age of technology-driven agriculture.