The Ugandan Constitutional Court has ruled against the extension of the term of members of Parliament, terming it as unconstitutional.

Justice Cheborion Barishaki, one of the five Constitutional Court judges, on Thursday said the MPs’ action to stretch their term from five years to seven violates the principles of good governance.

Judge Barishaki, sitting at the Mbale High Court, further said there was no evidence that Ugandans had been consulted.

The constitutional amendment last year removed age limits on the presidency and sought to extend the term of parliament and president by two years.

The Court is yet to deliver its verdict on the presidential age limit petition.

Political analysts say the judgment will be a test not just on the law but on the five judges.

The Court was expected to start reading its verdict at 9:30am.