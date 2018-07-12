Uganda’s government will deploy military escorts and purchase armoured trucks for each of its more than 400 lawmakers amid a heightened sense of insecurity in the east African country.

Critics are blasting the decision as too expensive in a poor country that is considered one of Africa’s more stable nations.

Longtime President Yoweri Museveni issued the directive in a letter to the finance minister that cites “shallow criminality and terrorism” in recent years.

Some lawmakers have cited threats since passing a bill in December that opened the door for the 73-year-old Museveni to possibly rule into the 2030s.

One ruling party lawmaker, Ibrahim Abiriga, was shot dead by unknown gunmen near the capital, Kampala, last month.

Museveni, a key US security ally, has held power since 1986.