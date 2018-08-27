Uganda’s Gulu High Court has granted bail to Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and 12 others who are facing treason charges.

Justice Stephen Mubiru also granted bail to Arua Municipality MP-elect Kassiano Wadri, Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga and a host of other political activists.

Outside the court, there were two stand-by ambulances to transport the suspects, who were tortured in detention, for specialised treatment.

But Mr Wadri is not allowed to go to Arua Municipality in the next three months unless cleared by court, according to Justice Mubiru.

Dozens of supporters were celebrating as the suspects went through the bail procedures before leaving court.

The suspects are supposed to appear before the Gulu chief magistrate’s court on August 30 and any other time that they may be required to.