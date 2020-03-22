Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019. REUTERS-Arnd Wiegmann
Agence France-Presse

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Uganda on Sunday closed its border with Kenya at Malaba after confirming its first positive coronavirus case, leaving commuters and truck drivers stranded.

Most Kenyan traders – who fetch goods from Uganda – complained that they had been caught unawares.

Kenya is yet to close its borders, only directing arrivals to self-quarantine and obey other precautionary steps.

Tracking coronavirus


Malaba-based Immigration boss Francis Oketch said they are on high alert. “We have not closed our border, but Ugandan police officers are not allowing anyone to enter their country,” he told the Nation.

Mr Oketch said health officers are stationed at the border to screen and sensitise residents on safety tips. He added that an isolation centre had been set up.

Boutique owner Ken Okoit said he has had to close down. Also shut down is Lwakhakha border point.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories