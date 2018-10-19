



Following reports of abuses in Gulf states, Ugandan has temporarily banned the export of menial workers to Oman.

The Gender, Labour and Social Development minister, Janet Mukwaya, said her compatriots are also barred from seeking jobs in the Middle Eastern country.

She said the decision was informed by repeated claims of gross human rights violations against Ugandans working in that country.

The Ugandan mission in Abu Dhabi recently claimed 48 Ugandan workers died in Arab countries including some in Oman after being subjected to inhuman treatment while their remains are yet to be returned.

The other countries named were Kuwait and Bahrain.

Thousands of Ugandans work in Middle Eastern countries as house helps but there have been regular claims of abuse by their employees.

A panel has been instituted to investigate the litany of alleged abuses in Oman, Mukwaya said but stopped short of specifying its timeline.

According to the government only Saudi Arabia and Jordan are authorized in the Arab world to import labour from Uganda.