Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi was taken “seriously ill” on Thursday and hospitalised, his office said.

Essebsi, 92, “was taken seriously ill and transferred to the military hospital in Tunis,” the presidency said on its Facebook page.

The announcement came after two suicide attacks in Tunis on security forces killed a policeman and wounded eight people.