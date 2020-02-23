Three Mali soldiers were killed Sunday in a suspected jihadist attack on an outpost in the far north of the country, military and local sources said.
“Three of our men fell Sunday during a jihadist attack in Bambara Maoude,” a military official told AFP from Timbuktu, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) away.
“At least three soldiers have been killed and two others are missing,” a local official added.
