Three Mali soldiers were killed Sunday in a suspected jihadist attack on an outpost in the far north of the country, military and local sources said.





“Three of our men fell Sunday during a jihadist attack in Bambara Maoude,” a military official told AFP from Timbuktu, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) away.

“At least three soldiers have been killed and two others are missing,” a local official added.