At least 18 people including eight Somali government soldiers and 10 al-Shabaab militants were killed, and more than 13 others wounded when fighters from al-Shabaab attacked Somali National Army and African Union peacekeeping mission troops bases

Three Mali soldiers were killed Sunday in a suspected jihadist attack on an outpost in the far north of the country, military and local sources said.


“Three of our men fell Sunday during a jihadist attack in Bambara Maoude,” a military official told AFP from Timbuktu, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) away.

“At least three soldiers have been killed and two others are missing,” a local official added.

