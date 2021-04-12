



At least three people were killed as a regional governor escaped the latest jihadist attack in the Somalian city of Baidoa, 150 miles south-west of Mogadishu on Saturday.

“Ali Wardhere Dooyow, the governor of Bay region, was the target. The governor was not hurt, but two of his guards and one more person have died,” local police officer Mohamud Adan Ibrahim said.

Five people wounded in the blast were taken to hospital, he confirmed.

The al-Shabab Islamist group, which has been seeking to overthrow the Somalian government since launching a insurgency in 2007, admitted responsibility for the attack.





Eyewitness Ataf Moalim, who was sitting in a nearby shop when the suicide bomber struck, said it was “a horrible incident.”

“I saw bodies of people shattered amid the blast,” he said.

Last week five people, including a child, were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a tea shop.

Somalia’s army has struggled to contain the Islamists who launch regular attacks on military posts. Scores of al-Shabab fighters were killed during such attacks last week.

Two officers were killed after their convoy was attacked in Mogadishu in a separate incident, also on Saturday.