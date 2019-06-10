Three Cameroonian soldiers and an unspecified number of civilians were killed during an overnight attack by Boko Haram on a military post manned by a multinational force, security sources said Monday.
The raid in the village of Darak in western Cameroon’s Lake Chad region was followed by heavy fighting, a security source said.
“Three soldiers and (some) civilians were killed,” the source said, confirming a claim from a member of a local self-defence militia.
“Around 3:45 am, many heavily armed Boko Haram members targeted a post of the multinational force and a brigade.
“It was followed by heavy fighting lasting several hours,” the source said.
Boko Haram’s decade-long uprising to establish a hardline Islamic state in Nigeria’s northeast, which has killed more than 27,000 people and left 1.8 million homeless, has spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
An anti-Boko Haram force combining soldiers from Chad, Cameroon, Niger, and Nigeria has been set up but has failed to rout the group from the restive Lake Chad region.