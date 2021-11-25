Thousands rally in Sudan to demand full civilian rule

Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas at thousands of protesters who have rallied against a deal that saw the prime minister reinstated after his ouster in a military coup last month, witnesses have said.

The protests on Thursday came just days after the military signed a new power-sharing deal with the prime minister, after releasing him from house arrest and reinstating him as head of government.

The deal came almost a month after the generals orchestrated the takeover that deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and detained dozens of politicians and activists.

Hamdok’s reinstatement was the biggest concession made by the military since its October 25 coup but leaves the country’s transition to democracy mired in crisis.

Sudan’s key pro-democracy groups and political parties have dismissed the deal as falling short of their demands for full civilian rule.

Sudan has been struggling with its transition to a democratic government since the military removed longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019, following a mass uprising against three decades of his rule.

Since the coup last month, protesters have repeatedly taken to the streets in the largest demonstrations since those that ended al-Bashir’s reign.

Protest organisers have dubbed Thursday as “Martyr’s day”, to pay tribute to the 42 people killed, according to medics, in the deadly crackdown against anti-coup demonstrators.

Demonstrators in Khartoum renewed their protests on Thursday, chanting: “The people want the downfall of the regime” while in the capital’s twin city Omdurman others shouted “power to the people, a civilian government is the people’s choice”.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Omdurman as well as in the central state of North Kordofan and in North Darfur, witnesses said.

Live streams on social media also showed protests in cities including Port Sudan, Kassala, Wad Madani and El Geneina.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, the group that spearheaded the uprising that culminated in al-Bashir’s removal, had called for the rallies and promised to carry on with protests until “the corrupt military junta is brought down and prosecuted for their crimes”.

The deal that Hamdok signed with the military on Sunday envisions an independent, technocratic Cabinet to be led by the prime minister until new elections are held. However, the government would still remain under military oversight. Hamdok said he would have the power to appoint ministers.

The agreement has angered Sudan’s pro-democracy movement, which accuses Hamdok of allowing himself to serve as a fig leaf for continued military rule.