A Zimbabwean teenager, Tinashe Tidziwani, 19, has allegedly murdered his mother after she was unable to repay a 50 cent loan, he had given her earlier.

The body of Tidziwani’s mother was discovered by her sister-in-law two days after she was murdered. She told neighbours about her discovery and that was when she was informed about the attack two days earlier.

It was reported that Tidziwani after realizing what he had done, ran away from home and went to his uncle’s home.

On arrival, he told his uncle that he had injured his mother but did not specify the nature of the injury. He then asked his wife to go and check on her, only for her to discover that she was dead.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident to iHarare.

He said, “I can confirm we received a report of a 19-year-old man from Bulawayo who allegedly assaulted his mother, resulting in her death. He attacked her with fists and kicked her several times until a neighbour came to her rescue.

“We suspect she may have died on the very night and the body showed she bled from the mouth and nose. The deceased’s sister-in-law who had come to visit discovered the body in her bedroom and she informed neighbours who told her about the attack two days earlier,” he said.

Neighbours revealed it was not the first time that Tidziwani had attacked his mother.