



A teacher together with his wife and six other students of Accra Girls Senior High School (AGISS) tested positive for COVID-19 one week after schools resumed for some final year students in junior and senior high schools and tertiary institutions, Ghanaweb reported on Tuesday morning.

This was confirmed by a joint statement signed by Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Professor Kwasi Opoku-Agyemang, Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The statement said, “The Ghana Education Service (GES) received reports of suspected cases of COVID-19 from some second cycle institutions including Accra Girls Senior High school. The Ghana Health Service was subsequently notified of the situation.

“As of 6 July 2020, six students, a teacher and spouse have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 in Accra Girls Senior High School.”





The statement added: “The school has put in measures to ensure strict adherence to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures, and continuous public education sections for staff, students and parents on COVID-19 as part of steps instituted so far.”

They have, therefore, assured the general public and all parents that, in accordance with the laid down protocols on the COVID-19 pandemic that have been issued to all schools, the necessary steps have been taken and the six confirmed students, the teacher and Spouse have been taken to a treatment centre for further management and are currently doing well.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 10th address to the nation on measures put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus in the country announced the reopening of schools but for only final year students of Junior High School, Senior High School and tertiary institutions.