Tanzanian women have reacted with surprise and anger at the news that Finance Minister Philip Mpango is introducing a 25 per cent tax on imported wigs and hair extensions.

Well-known wig importer Anastasia Sigera told the BBC: People love artificial hair. Why of all the things that could be taxed did they opt for wigs?”

LOW QUALITY

She added that the new tax could affect the market because people will start buying cheaper low quality wigs.

One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the BBC that she currently spends $450 (£360) on her hair extensions. She added:

“It’s like they’re punishing us because women like hair and we like to look good.”

Aristote Mwamtobe, who runs a popular salon in the main city Dar es Salaam, also expressed his anger and thought it could have an affect on people’s relationships.

LONG HAIR

“The 10 per cent tax [for locally-made wigs] and the 25 per cent tax [for imported wigs] is too expensive for our sisters,” he said.

“They might cut their hair and then get a divorce as the men are used to seeing their wives with long hair, and then suddenly things change!

“Women look so good with wigs.”