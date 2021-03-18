



Fourteen days of national mourning have been declared in Tanzania to mark the death of President John Magufuli, who died at the age of 61.

Vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan said Mr Magufuli died from complications related to a heart condition.

One woman, who lives in Mr Magufuli’s hometown of Chato, gave an emotional reaction to the news:





“I have received this news with great sadness. I am really touched. He was not my relative, but he was someone who listened to people’s problems and he was down to Earth. It is really painful,” she said.

“To be honest this news has hurt me so bad, it’s like I have been told of my father’s death. Because he was our elder, president and our national leader,” said Dulli from Kiembe Samaki in the semi-autonomous Zanzibar islands.