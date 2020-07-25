



Tanzania’s former President Benjamin Mkapa, who died on July 24 in Dar es Salaam, will be buried Wednesday at his home in Lupaso village of Masasi district in the Mtwara region.

The Tanzanian government announced this on Friday, saying the public will pay their last respects for three days – from Sunday to Tuesday – at Uhuru Stadium in Temeke district.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the body will then be transported to Lupaso for the burial the following day.

THE PROGRAMME

On Sunday, the Catholic Church will hold a requiem mass at Uhuru Stadium from 10am, with the public allowed to attend.

“Tuesday will be a day for leaders to pay their last respects, with the exercise running until noon,” Mr Majaliwa said.





“For residents of Dar es Salaam who will not have time on Sunday and Monday, we invite them to pay their last respects on that day. The farewell exercise will go on until late in the night to ensure everyone get a chance,” he added.

THE BODY

Mkapa’s body will be received at Nachingwea airport.

On Wednesday, the funeral service will begin in the morning, with villagers honouring the ex-President.

The burial service will begin at about 2pm, a time set because some people will travel from other regions for the ceremony.

KENYA MOURNING

On Friday, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced three days of national mourning in honour of Mkapa, eulogising him as “a great Statesman and a brilliant public servant who dedicated his entire adult life serving his beloved nation with honour, dignity and excellence”.

As such, the the Kenyan flag and the flag of the East African Community will fly at half-mast from Monday to Wednesday.