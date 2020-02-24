<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Journalist Erick Kabendera could finally walk to freedom as he has paid a TZS100 million ($43,325)for money laundering, as ordered by a Dar es Salaam court.

The court also ordered him to pay another Sh250,000 ($108) as a fine for evading taxes.

This was after the Director of Public Prosecution accepted Kabendera’s plea bargain application tendered in his office, regarding the economic crimes, paving the way for the court to hear his case.





State attorney Faraja Nchimbi informed resident magistrate Janet Mtega of this when the case was mentioned on Monday.

The court previously lacked jurisdiction to hear such cases.

Of the three charges Kabendera was exonerated of, it was the leading of an organised crime gang that left him with money laundering and tax evasion charges.