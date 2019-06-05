<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A primary school teacher in Tanzania has been arrested after being found in possession of a rifle loaded with five bullets.

The police commander from Arusha, northern Tanzania, Jonathan Shana, has confirmed to the BBC that the 30-year-old Solomon Leteto, who teaches in a state-funded school, was found with an AK-47.

During a raid at his home, the police also discovered some ivory.

The police said the weapon is among a number of illegal arms that have been used to carry out criminal activities in that area.

The teacher has been accused of being involved in poaching, robbery and carrying out attacks on tourists in and around Arusha.

Mr Leteto has said that the gun does not belong to him. In a video broadcast on local media he said: “I teach English, geography and history at… primary school.”