Tanzania’s government has launched an inquest into the cause of the ferry disaster, in which 227 people died when a boat capsized in Lake Victoria last week. The government is also taking steps to build a bigger ferry.

A preliminary investigation found that overloading was the main reason why the MV Nyerere overturned on Thursday. More than 260 people were on the ferry, which had a capacity for 101 passengers. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said a report on the tragedy should be turned in to the government within 30 days.

The death toll climbed to 227 people on Monday when three more bodies were found in the boat. “There might be more bodies inside the wreckage,” said Majaliwa. He said 41 people were rescued from the boat when it first capsized.