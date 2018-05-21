At least 10 people have been killed by suspected rebels in Eastern Congo, Authorities said on Monday, the latest killings in the troubled region.

Rebels believed to be from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (ADF) a group accused of gross human rights violations attacked Manggboko village in the Beni region on Sunday, the regional administrator told dpa.

“They killed 10 people and injured two girls,’’ Donat Kibwana said.

Philippe Paluku Bonane, a civil society leader, told dpa the military did not intervene in the killings until after the rebels had left the village.

Numerous rebel groups are active in eastern Congo, primarily fighting over the area’s rich mineral resources.

According to the UN, the ADF were formed in 1995 and are located in the mountainous DRC-Uganda border area.

The group is known to use child soldiers.