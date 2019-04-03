<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended a Supreme Court judge who is facing gross misconduct allegations.

Justice Jackton Ojwang will appear before a seven-member tribunal, which has been appointed to investigate the charges that include accepting bribes to influence judgements.

President Kenyatta suspended Justice Ojwang following the recommendations of the judicial service commission.

A statement from the commission says it also found reasonable grounds to remove the judge from the bench over conflict of interest and breach of the judicial code of conduct.

He has not commented on his suspension.

Justice Ojwang was at the centre of public attention in 2017 when he disagreed with the decision of the majority of judges on the Supreme Court to annul Mr Kenyatta’s victory in elections, forcing a re-run of the poll.

Justice Ojwang’s suspension further taints the battered image of Kenya’s judiciary, which many Kenyans see as corrupt and incompetent.

Kenya’s Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is also facing corruption claims.

She has challenged the allegations in court as she seeks to block her prosecution and possible removal from office.