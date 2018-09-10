A suicide car bomber rammed into a local government office in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu causing casualties, a security official said.

Witnesses saw huge clouds of smoke above the city following a loud blast and gunfire.

“A suicide car bomb rammed into the office of Hodan district of Mogadishu. There are casualties but so far we do not have a figure,” Major Mohamed Nur, a police officer, told the Reuters news agency on Monday.

Photos from the scene show parts of the wall of Hodan district offices destroyed by the blast.

“A speeding 4×4 car ran into the district office,” witness Hussein Osman told Reuters.

“I ran away and now I see from far the office completely destroyed. I see ambulances carrying casualties but I cannot make out how many dead or injured. I could see five people being taken by ambulance.” Osman added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s attack.

Last week, a suicide car bomb carried out by al-Shabab armed group destroyed another district office of Mogadishu.

Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia.

They are fighting to topple Somalia’s Western-backed central government and establish their own rule based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law.