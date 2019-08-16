<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sudan’s governing military council on Friday allowed television network Al-Jazeera to reopen its bureau in the country’s capital, less than three months after shutting it down in the aftermath of a military coup.

“The (Transitional Military Council) has informed us on Friday that we can reopen our office in Khartoum, and now we are starting our journalistic work,” Al-Jazeera Khartoum Bureau Chief, Al-Musalami Al-Kabbashi, said.

The decision comes one day before the TMC and opposition groups are scheduled to sign a three-year agreement toward a power-sharing government, a deal that had already been reached earlier this month.

The office of the Doha-based broadcaster was closed on May 31, shortly after several people were killed during demonstrations demanding the military step aside to allow for a civilian government.

The military deposed long-ruling president Omar al-Bashir during a coup on April 11.