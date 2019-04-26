Sudanese protesters from the city of Atbara, sitting atop a train, arrive at the Bahari station in Khartoum on April 23, 2019. – The passengers, who had travelled from the town of Atbara where the first protest against ousted president Omar al-Bashir erupted on December 19, chanted “freedom, peace, justice”. Many protesters perched on the roof of the train, waving Sudanese flags as it chugged through north Khartoum’s Bahari railway station before winding its way to the protest site, an AFP photographer said. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)
The organisers of the protests that drove Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir from power are delaying their announcement of a transitional civilian government as they hold new negotiations with the ruling military council.

The protesters suspended talks with the military last weekend, saying key figures in the council were too close to al-Bashir. But on Wednesday they resumed negotiations, and three members of the council resigned from their posts, apparently in response to the protesters’ demands.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the protests, had planned to announce a transitional civilian government at a mass rally on Thursday. But Ahmed Rabie, a senior member of the group, says it will delay the announcement and instead focus on forming different committees to hold talks with the military.

