<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The sit-in demanding that the military in Sudan hand over power continued for an 11th day, local media reported on Tuesday.

However, the African Union warned the army that the country had 15 days to install a civilian government or risk getting kicked out of the bloc.

On Monday, Ethiopia Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, became the first foreign head of state to meet with members of the military transition council in Addis Ababa and pledged his support for neighbouring Sudan.

“The Transitional Military Council has met many demands of the protesters, but some of the demands of the protesters need time to answer,’’ Gen. Jalal Eldin Alshaik, a member of the council, said, after the meeting.

He also vowed that the protesters would not be dispersed from outside army headquarters and appeared to change the council’s position on former president Omar al-Bashir’s extradition to The Hague.

“The decision whether to extradite al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court will be made by a popularly elected government and not the transitional military council,’’ he said at a press conference in Addis Ababa.

The council had previously said al-Bashir, who was arrested after Thursday’s military coup, would not be extradited to face charges of war crimes in Dafur.

Also on Monday, al-Bashir’s National Congress Party issued a statement slamming its treatment.

“The coup has encouraged some political forces to call for political exclusion and to launch a hatred campaign towards the National Congress Party.

“We are calling for its dissolution and confiscating its property, and we will deal with that according to the legal procedures,’’ the party said.