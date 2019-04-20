Sudan’s public prosecutor has begun investigating ousted President Omar al-Bashir on charges of money laundering and the possession of large sums of money without legal grounds, a judicial source said on Saturday.
Bashir, who was ousted on April 11, was moved to a high-security prison in Khartoum from the presidential residence, family sources said on Wednesday.
The former Sudanese leader was one of the sit-tight heads of government in Africa until he was forced out of office.
