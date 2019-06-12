<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Arabic version of Al-Arabiya reported on Wednesday an aborted coup in Sudan designed to upstage the Transitional Military Council.

The newspaper, quoting sources in Sudan said 68 officers have been arrested and put under investigation as a result of a coup attempt.

The report claimed that the rebellious officers were those loyal to the former regime of OMAR Al BASHIR, overthrown in April, after 30 years in power.

Al Arabiya also reported that civilians linked to the attempted coup have also been arrest.

So far, there has been no official confirmation by the TMC on the aborted coup and the arrests.

Sudan has been experiencing the second month of anti-government protests, which culminated in a military coup on April 11.

The Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC), which came to power has been dilly-dallying on constituting an interim government led by civilians. Instead, it said it would call elections within nine months.

This led to a general strike on Monday.

Long serving Omar Bashir is now in jail.