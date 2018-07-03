The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said it has intensified training and mentoring of the Somali police officers to take over security responsibilities during the transition process.

Christine Alalo, Acting AMISOM Police Commissioner, said the training will be done in all the federal states to empower Somali police officers to take charge of the country’s security.

“This training comes at the right time when we are talking about the transition.

“We must ensure that we have the right people who can deliver,” Alalo said while closing a six-day in-mission training course on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

“The right people who can bring out the information. The right people who can guide the Somali police about professional policing,” she said according to a statement released after the meeting.

The AU troops are expected to relinquish the security of the key towns, to the Somali forces, through a conditions-based transition plan, to allow them to take the lead responsibility as part of the planned exit.

The move in is line with the UN Security Council resolution, passed in August 2017, which authorized AMISOM to commence the transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali national security forces.

Alalo called on the police officers to ensure the aim of establishing a strong and professional police force in Somalia is realised.

The AU mission says it will support transition through the priority tasks including securing main supply routes, securing key population centres, to mentor and assist Somali security forces, both military and police, in close collaboration with the UN.