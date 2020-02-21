<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





South Sudan President Salva Kiir is scheduled to name members of the revitalised government on Saturday February 22, following the lapse of the deadline to have a new team in place.

The revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) will be made possible following the settlement of contentious issues that had delayed its formation.

President Kiir last weekend agreed to reduce the number of states from 32 to the 10 that existed on 2011 when the country gained independence from Sudan. This decision was endorsed by ministers, and the law amended by the transitional legislative assembly to allow for the change.

The reduction of the number of states was one of key demands by the opposition groups.

Opposition leader Riek Machar then announced he would rejoin government.

The TGoNU will be bigger and costlier than the current one. But peace bidders say it will still be cheaper than the losses of a war-ravaged country.





The new government will have one president, five vice presidents, 35 ministers and 10 deputy ministers. The agreement also caters for 550 MPs, 10 governors and three area administrators.

The breakdown of the new government:

President Kiir’s side:

• 2 Vice presidents (Taban Deng Gai & James Wani Igga)

• 20 Ministers

• 5 Deputy ministers

• 332 MPs

SPLM-IO under Dr Machar:

• 1 First vice President (Riek Machar)

• 9 Ministers

• 3 Deputy ministers

• 128 MPs

South Sudanese Opposition Alliance (SSOA):

• 1 Vice president

• 3 Ministers

• 1 Deputy minister

• 50 MPs

Other Political Parties (OPP):

• 1 Minister

• 1 Deputy minister

• 30 MPs

Former Detainees (FDs):

• 1 Vice president

• 2 Ministers

• 10 MPs